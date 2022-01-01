FaireCoffee
Located on the Historic Washington Square. We are here to serve you! Curbside, Takeout, Indoor Service & Dining
101 Washington Square
Popular Items
Location
101 Washington Square
Washington IL
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Michael's Italian Feast
Come in and enjoy!
FaireCoffee
Come in and enjoy!
Brickhouse BBB
Brickhouse BBQ Burgers and Brew
Bernardi's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!