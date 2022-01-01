FaireCoffee

Go
Located on the Historic Washington Square. We are here to serve you! Curbside, Takeout, Indoor Service & Dining

101 Washington Square

Popular Items

Hot Latte$4.25
Espresso, steamed milk, and flavor if desired
Cold Brew
Galette$4.00
Iced Chai$4.75
Delicious blend of black tea, honey & spices mixed with milk
Baked Oatmeal$5.00
gluten free + dairy free blueberry oatmeal with cinnamon, local honey and your choice of steamed milk
Weekly Special (iced)
10% off lavender vanilla lemonade
Scone$3.00
ICED
Iced Latte$4.75
Espresso, milk, and flavores if desired
Blueberry Goat Cheese Salad$7.50
Chicken, goat cheese, blueberries, pecans, house-made vinaigrette
Location

101 Washington Square

Washington IL

Sunday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
