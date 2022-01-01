Fairfax restaurants you'll love

Fairfax restaurants
Toast
  Fairfax

Fairfax's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Caterers
Must-try Fairfax restaurants

Stillwater image

 

Stillwater

23 Broadway Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
gochujang prawns$17.00
Three lettuce cups, miso slaw, roasted cashews
kids chicken strips n fries$10.00
hand-cut kennebec fries with fried chicken!
gems & avocado salad$15.00
little gems, avocado, sweet and sour vinaigrette, radish, cucumber, sesame seed
More about Stillwater
Good Earth Natural Foods image

 

Good Earth Natural Foods

720 Center Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.5 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Create Your Own Deli Sandwich$7.98
Served cold
Create Your Own Wok Bowl$8.98
Choice of Stock* or Sauce* (vegan & wheat-free) on choice of Rice* or Noodles* and choice of Protein
Taco Salad$6.98
Lettuce*, Cheese*, Beans*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein with Corn Tortilla Chips*
More about Good Earth Natural Foods
The Lodge image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge

1573 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mediterranean$12.00
Mixed greens, English cucumber, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and pita chips with a bright and savory lemon dressing.
Special Sauce$0.50
Housemade fry sauce
Turkey Pesto$12.00
Roasted turkey, melted gouda, and pesto on a toasted ciabatta roll. Served with sweet lime sesame slaw and kettle chips.
More about The Lodge
Sorella Caffe image

FRENCH FRIES

Sorella Caffe

107 Bolinas Rd, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SM Insalata Caesar$9.00
romaine hearts, croutons, homemade dressing
Pollo alla Piccata$24.00
breaded, garlic, white wine sauce with capers
Gnocchi$17.00
potato dumplings tomato cream sauce
More about Sorella Caffe
Restaurant banner

 

Stokes Adobe

500 Hartnell, Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Stokes Adobe

