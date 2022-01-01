Fairfax restaurants you'll love
Fairfax's top cuisines
Must-try Fairfax restaurants
More about Stillwater
Stillwater
23 Broadway Blvd, Fairfax
|Popular items
|gochujang prawns
|$17.00
Three lettuce cups, miso slaw, roasted cashews
|kids chicken strips n fries
|$10.00
hand-cut kennebec fries with fried chicken!
|gems & avocado salad
|$15.00
little gems, avocado, sweet and sour vinaigrette, radish, cucumber, sesame seed
More about Good Earth Natural Foods
Good Earth Natural Foods
720 Center Blvd, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Create Your Own Deli Sandwich
|$7.98
Served cold
|Create Your Own Wok Bowl
|$8.98
Choice of Stock* or Sauce* (vegan & wheat-free) on choice of Rice* or Noodles* and choice of Protein
|Taco Salad
|$6.98
Lettuce*, Cheese*, Beans*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein with Corn Tortilla Chips*
More about The Lodge
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge
1573 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Mediterranean
|$12.00
Mixed greens, English cucumber, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and pita chips with a bright and savory lemon dressing.
|Special Sauce
|$0.50
Housemade fry sauce
|Turkey Pesto
|$12.00
Roasted turkey, melted gouda, and pesto on a toasted ciabatta roll. Served with sweet lime sesame slaw and kettle chips.
More about Sorella Caffe
FRENCH FRIES
Sorella Caffe
107 Bolinas Rd, Fairfax
|Popular items
|SM Insalata Caesar
|$9.00
romaine hearts, croutons, homemade dressing
|Pollo alla Piccata
|$24.00
breaded, garlic, white wine sauce with capers
|Gnocchi
|$17.00
potato dumplings tomato cream sauce