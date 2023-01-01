Burritos in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve burritos
More about Good Earth Fairfax
Good Earth Fairfax
720 Center Blvd, Fairfax
|Kid's Burrito
|$6.98
Rice*, Beans*, Cheese* and Salsa* on a Tortilla*
* indicates organic ingredient
|Burrito
|$8.98
Tortilla*, Cheddar Cheese*, Beans*, Rice*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein
* indicates organic ingredient
|Wet Burrito
|$9.98
Tortilla*, Cheddar Cheese*, Beans*, Rice*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein with Housemade Enchilada Sauce*
* indicates organic ingredient