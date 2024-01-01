Chicken pizza in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Good Earth Fairfax
Good Earth Fairfax
720 Center Blvd, Fairfax
|12in Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$20.98
GE Nut-Free Pesto Sauce* (basil*, garlic*, extra virgin olive oil*, parmesan*, unrefined salt), Chicken*, Red Onions*, Mozzarella*
* indicates organic ingredient.
|16in BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$28.98
GE BBQ Sauce* (ketchup*, molasses*, mustard*, onions*, wheat-free tamari*, chili powder*, chili flakes*, paprika*, chipotle*, unrefined sugar*, agave*, cinnamon*, cayenne*, onion powder*, celery seeds*, black pepper), Chicken*, Scallions*, Red Bell Peppers*, Onions*, Mozzarella*
* indicates organic ingredient.
|16in Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$31.98
GE Nut-Free Pesto Sauce* (basil*, garlic*, extra virgin olive oil*, parmesan*, unrefined salt), Chicken*, Red Onions*, Mozzarella*
* indicates organic ingredient.
More about Salt -N- Pepper Sandwich & Grill - Fairfax
Salt -N- Pepper Sandwich & Grill - Fairfax
1916 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Fairfax
|Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza
|$24.99
We bring the very best of Indian twist pizza to you, we Start with a layer of very Famous Indian Sauce the “Tikka masala Sauce”, then Comes our delicious toppings on Golden crust (flour & Turmeric and organic spices), Next it gets loaded with our 100% Mozzarella Cheese blend and then comes the toppings which are Tikka Sauce, eggplant (mashed), Green Onions ,Cilantro, Garlic, ginger, onion ,bell pepper, tomatoes & Tandoori chicken cubes Cauliflower.