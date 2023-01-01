Curry in Fairfax
Cafe Lotus
1912 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Fairfax
|Prawn Coconut Curry
|$19.95
Prawns cooked in coconut milk, ginger, garlic, organic spices and a touch of basil
Good Earth Fairfax
720 Center Blvd, Fairfax
|Vegetable Yellow Curry
|$8.98
Potato*, Broccoli*, Cauliflower*, Carrot*, Yellow Onion*, Napa Cabbage*, Tomato*, GE Yellow Curry Sauce*, Coconut Milk* on Brown Basmati Rice*
|Yellow Curry (Mild)
|$9.98
Potato*, Broccoli*, Cauliflower*, Carrot*, Yellow Onion*, Napa Cabbage*, Tomato*, Good Earth Yellow Curry Sauce*, Coconut Milk*. Choice of Grains/Noodles are available at an additional cost.
* indicates organic ingredient
|Red Curry (Spicy)
|$9.98
GE Red Curry Paste*, Coconut Milk*, Basil*, Bell Pepper*, Eggplant, Broccoli*, Carrot*. Choice of Grains/Noodles are available at an additional cost.
* indicates organic ingredient