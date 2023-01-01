Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve garlic bread

Consumer pic

 

Stillwater

23 Broadway Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
Takeout
side of garlic bread$2.00
More about Stillwater
Sorella Caffe image

FRENCH FRIES

Sorella Caffe

107 Bolinas Rd, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (718 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread$6.00
More about Sorella Caffe

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Salmon Salad

Tacos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Fairfax to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (192 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (999 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (933 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston