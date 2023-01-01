Hot chocolate in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Good Earth Fairfax
Good Earth Fairfax
720 Center Blvd, Fairfax
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.75
Steamed Milk*, Vegan Chocolate Sauce*
* indicates organic ingredient.
More about Wu Wei Tea Temple - 1820 Sir Francis Drake Blvd
Wu Wei Tea Temple - 1820 Sir Francis Drake Blvd
1820 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Fairfax
|Hot Chocolate Golden Milk
|$8.00
This is hot, pure ecstasy and it's good for you! We blend together golden milk with our essential midnight 80% cacao...this is what dreams are made of.