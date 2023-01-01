Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Good Earth Natural Foods image

 

Good Earth Fairfax

720 Center Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.5 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.75
Steamed Milk*, Vegan Chocolate Sauce*
* indicates organic ingredient.
More about Good Earth Fairfax
Restaurant banner

 

Wu Wei Tea Temple - 1820 Sir Francis Drake Blvd

1820 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate Golden Milk$8.00
This is hot, pure ecstasy and it's good for you! We blend together golden milk with our essential midnight 80% cacao...this is what dreams are made of.
More about Wu Wei Tea Temple - 1820 Sir Francis Drake Blvd

