Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve quesadillas

Consumer pic

 

Stillwater

23 Broadway Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
Takeout
kids quesadilla and fries$7.00
More about Stillwater
Good Earth Natural Foods image

 

Good Earth Fairfax

720 Center Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.5 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$5.98
Choice of Protein, Cheddar Cheese* grilled in a Tortilla* and topped with Salsa*
Kid's Quesadilla$3.98
Cheddar Cheese* grilled in a Tortilla* with a side of Salsa*
More about Good Earth Fairfax

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon Salad

Salmon

Hummus

Tacos

Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (590 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (920 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston