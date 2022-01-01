Salmon in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve salmon
Good Earth Natural Foods
720 Center Blvd, Fairfax
|Wild Salmon Salad Sandwich
|$11.98
Salmon Salad with Avocado*, Sprouts*, Tomato* and Pickles* on a Sourdough Roll*
Sorella Caffe
107 Bolinas Rd, Fairfax
|Salmon Saf Risotto Veg
|$32.00
Saffron Risotto w/ mixed veggies topped with our Wild King Salmon Filet; Mango Salsa & Fresh Arugula
|Large Caesar Salad with Grilled Salmon
|$29.00
|WILD KING SALMON
|$30.00
sautéed garlic wine sauce OR grilled with mango salsa