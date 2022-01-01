Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve salmon

Good Earth Natural Foods image

 

Good Earth Natural Foods

720 Center Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.5 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Salmon Salad Sandwich$11.98
Salmon Salad with Avocado*, Sprouts*, Tomato* and Pickles* on a Sourdough Roll*
More about Good Earth Natural Foods
Sorella Caffe image

FRENCH FRIES

Sorella Caffe

107 Bolinas Rd, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Saf Risotto Veg$32.00
Saffron Risotto w/ mixed veggies topped with our Wild King Salmon Filet; Mango Salsa & Fresh Arugula
Large Caesar Salad with Grilled Salmon$29.00
WILD KING SALMON$30.00
sautéed garlic wine sauce OR grilled with mango salsa
More about Sorella Caffe

