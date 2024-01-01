Tikka masala in Fairfax
Cafe Lotus - 1912 Sir Francis Drake Blvd
1912 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Fairfax
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$16.95
Homemade organic cheese cubes cooked in masala sauce with organic spices
|Fish Tikka Masala
|$19.95
Salmon cooked in mild masala sauce
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$18.95
Chicken cooked in mild creamy masala sauce and organic spices
Salt -N- Pepper Sandwich & Grill - Fairfax
1916 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Fairfax
|Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza
|$24.99
We bring the very best of Indian twist pizza to you, we Start with a layer of very Famous Indian Sauce the “Tikka masala Sauce”, then Comes our delicious toppings on Golden crust (flour & Turmeric and organic spices), Next it gets loaded with our 100% Mozzarella Cheese blend and then comes the toppings which are Tikka Sauce, eggplant (mashed), Green Onions ,Cilantro, Garlic, ginger, onion ,bell pepper, tomatoes & Tandoori chicken cubes Cauliflower.