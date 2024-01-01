Tikka masala in Fairfax

We bring the very best of Indian twist pizza to you, we Start with a layer of very Famous Indian Sauce the “Tikka masala Sauce”, then Comes our delicious toppings on Golden crust (flour & Turmeric and organic spices), Next it gets loaded with our 100% Mozzarella Cheese blend and then comes the toppings which are Tikka Sauce, eggplant (mashed), Green Onions ,Cilantro, Garlic, ginger, onion ,bell pepper, tomatoes & Tandoori chicken cubes Cauliflower.

