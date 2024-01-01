Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve tikka masala

Cafe Lotus - 1912 Sir Francis Drake Blvd

1912 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Fairfax

Paneer Tikka Masala$16.95
Homemade organic cheese cubes cooked in masala sauce with organic spices
Fish Tikka Masala$19.95
Salmon cooked in mild masala sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.95
Chicken cooked in mild creamy masala sauce and organic spices
Salt -N- Pepper Sandwich & Grill - Fairfax

1916 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Fairfax

Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza$24.99
We bring the very best of Indian twist pizza to you, we Start with a layer of very Famous Indian Sauce the “Tikka masala Sauce”, then Comes our delicious toppings on Golden crust (flour & Turmeric and organic spices), Next it gets loaded with our 100% Mozzarella Cheese blend and then comes the toppings which are Tikka Sauce, eggplant (mashed), Green Onions ,Cilantro, Garlic, ginger, onion ,bell pepper, tomatoes & Tandoori chicken cubes Cauliflower.
