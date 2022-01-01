Fairfax restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia
Fairfax is a lovely city filled with culture, food, and entertaining festivals. Featuring exciting events for chocolate lovers, artists, and crafters, you can really work up an appetite shopping and exploring this town. Taste Italian cuisine, seafood, steak, and American fare just outside the Fair Oaks Mall. Head to the other side of town and you’ll find tasty desserts, Thai Cuisine, Greek fare, and even a pub or two.
Treat your family to a classic Italian meal and explore the Old Town Square or treat your sweetheart to cupcakes and shopping at Old Town Plaza. There is so much fun to have and deliciousness to enjoy. From the west side to the north district of Fairfax, there are restaurants for every occasion.
When you’re ready for a relaxing evening, venture to one of the few craft breweries in town or one of the charming cocktail bars across town. Invite your friends out for a night of food and fun or spend the evening enjoying live music at the local whiskey bar. No matter how you spend your time in Fairfax, you can guarantee you’ll find delicious restaurants and refreshing beverages on every corner.
Fairfax's top cuisines
Must-try Fairfax restaurants
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafthouse
11861 Palace Way, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Crafthouse Nachos
|$11.99
tortilla chips • beer cheese • jalapeños • cilantro sour cream • chili• tomatoes add chicken 1.00
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$11.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
|Stan's Baked Wings
|$15.99
crafthouse dry rub • lemon pepper dry rub • cajun dry rub • sriracha honey • teriyaki • spicy ranch
hot-honey bbq • spicy bleu cheese • buffalo 🔥 after-burner 🔥🔥 - served with celery • bleu cheese or ranch
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Iguana
12727 Shoppes Lane, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$14.00
|*Beef Fajitas
|$18.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sophia's Cafe
8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Chicken Philly Sub
|$9.25
Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.75
American Cheese / Grilled White Bread
|Steak & Cheese
|$9.25
Sliced Rib Eye Steak / Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato/ Mayonnaise
Colada Shop
2920 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Tostada
|$3.25
traditional toasted cuban bread with butter
|Picadillo (beef) Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito beef - 1 per order
|Mojo Pork Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.50
mojo pork, egg tortilla & swiss cheese served on cuban-style bread
TeaDM Fairfax
9416 Fairfax blvd,, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Seasalt Coffee RTD
|$5.00
Light Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk served with seasalt cream.
*Contains Nut
|Pass&Go
|$4.75
Passion fruit and mango
|Seasalt Coffee OG
|$5.00
Heavy and strong Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk served with seasalt cream.
*Contains Nut
Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
2909 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Dulce De Leche Alfajor
|$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
|Latte
|$4.70
2 shots of espresso with 8 oz of steamed milk. The perfect breakfast coffee and likely the first coffee drink that got every coffee-lover hooked. Consider it the high school jalopy of the coffee world. Not a lot of scoot, but you’ll smile every time you experience one and shed a tear reminiscing of a simpler time.
|Peppermint (caffeine free)
|$3.00
Pacific-Northwest peppermint leaves, rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense refreshing finish.
Asian Joint
10919 Main Street, Fairfax
|Popular items
|General Tso's Chicken - White Meat
|$14.00
Favorite Chinese food takeout choice with crispy white meat chicken glazed in sweet and slightly spicy with a kick from garlic and ginger soy sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and white rice.
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
White rice, Chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, carrot, scallion stir-fried in homemade soy sauce.
|Spring Rolls
|$6.00
Crispy vegetable spring rolls. Served with Thai homemade sweet chili sauce. (4)
CUPCAKES
CupCakes & Beyond
9540 Lee Highway, Fairfax
|Popular items
|RED VELVET
|$3.50
Red Velvet Cupcake topped with Cream Cheese Icing
|Sweet Strawberry
|$3.50
|BIRTHDAY CAKE Choc
|$3.50
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Fried Calamari
|$12.00
Crispy fried calamari, lightly breaded serve with marinara and remoulade sauce
|Stuffed Shrimp
|$26.00
Rice and veggies, Lemon Butter Sauce
|Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo
|$20.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, mushroom alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese
SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Bytes
11211 Lee Highway, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Joy Rolls (2)
|$5.95
Pho Bytes Special Roll!
Two (2) rice-paper rolls wrapped w/ GRILLED PORK and EGG ROLL, lettuce, bean sprouts, basil & vermicelli, served with fish sauce.
|Build Your Own Phở
|$11.25
Select up to 4 choices of meats
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Fried Eggrolls (2)
|$4.95
Two deep-fried rolls made with chicken and vegetables, served with fish sauce.
Mulligans Pub On The Green
3700 Golf Trail Lane, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Birdie Wings
|$12.00
Eight breaded, seasoned, and fried wings with your choice: Zesty Buffalo, Don's BBQ, or Fiery Asian. Served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
|Crab Dip
|$9.00
Fresh crabmeat and melted cheese baked and served in a hot skillet alongside toasted crostini.
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$14.00
Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic
2980 District Ave., Suite 100, Fairfax
|Popular items
|NANBAN KARAAGE
|$8.00
|PINK LADY ROLL
|$16.00
|MISO SOUP
|$3.00
High Side
4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken
|$11.00
Deep-fried marinated chicken cubes. Served with pepper salt, Thai basil, fresh minced garlic, and sweet chili sauce. (GLUTEN FREE)
|Tornado Fries
|$7.00
Deep-fried spiral-cut potatoes with top-secret beer batter and seasonings. Garnished with Parmesan cheese, special mayo sauce, and scallion. 2 skewers per order. (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
|Spicy Dandan Noodles
|$9.00
Served with house-made mala chili oil, sesame sauce, peanut sauce, toasted peanut, fried shallot, scallion, and cilantro. (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
Mason Pizzeria & Grill
4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers Pizza
|10pc Wings
|$10.00
|Mason Margherita Pizza
Parc de Ville
8296 Glass Alley, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Chocolate Hazelnut Pots de Creme
|$10.00
chocolate hazelnut custard, chantilly, raspberries, chocolate crumbs
|Torte au Chocolat
|$9.00
flourless chocolate tart, creme fraiche ice cream
|Duck Confit
|$29.00
crispy-skinned moulard duck leg, swiss chard, potato rösti, banyuls vinegar
Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
10427 North Street #102, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Bruschetta
|$10.00
Toasted focaccia with organic tomato, basil, garlic, zesty lemon and EVOO..
|Mozzarella croccante
|$12.00
Crispy fresh mozzarella bites with sweet marinara sauce.
|Calamari Fritta
|$14.00
Buttermilk soak calamari lightly floured and crispy fried, serve with marina sauce.
Bollywood Bistro
3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Aam Palak Chat
|$7.95
|Rogan Josh
|$17.95
|Palak Paneer
|$13.95
TACOS
Zandra's Taqueria
3950 University Dr, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Taco Pack
|$14.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Cabbage Slaw, Elote Corn, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch
|Chips & Salsa Roja
|$4.00
Additional salsa available for $2 each
Choice of: Salsa Verde, Spicy Salsa Raja, or Pico
|Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco Pack
|$15.00
Mahi Mahi, Mango Salsa, Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine
9401 Lee Hwy, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Paneer Makhani Masala
|$14.00
|Saag Paneer
|$14.00
|Garlic Naan
|$3.50
Red Apron / BSIDE
8298 Glass Alley, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Red Apron Original
|$16.00
2 Beef patties, American cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Red onion, Island sauce, House Pickles, Brioche bun, side of Beef fat fries & Ketchup
|BSide Smashburger
|$16.00
two 1/4lb beef patties, American cheese, iceberg lettuce, red onion, island sauce, house pickles, challah bun; served w/ fries
|The Italian
|$12.00
Three Red Apron meats, Aged provolone, Pickled peppers, Iceberg Lettuce, Red onion, Herb vinaigrette, Sub roll
SOUPS • NOODLES
Busaba Thai Fairfax
11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Panang Curry
|$12.95
Panang curry paste and coconut milk with lime leaves, bell peppers, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 1, Gluten Free, Contains peanut)
|Drunken Noodles
|$12.95
Flat rice noodles, onions, bell peppers, carrots, and Thai basil, stir-fried in spicy chili garlic sauce. (Spicy 1)
|Basil Fried Rice
|$12.95
Stir-fried jasmine rice with onions, bell peppers, and Thai basil in spicy chili garlic sauce. (Spicy 1)
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Epicure Cafe
11104 Lee Hwy, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Mirzaghasemi & Pita
|$7.00
Soft roasted eggplant in tomato and garlic sauce, with eggs cooked into it at the last minute. Served with buttered pita.
|Popeye the Sailor Salad
|$8.00
Spinach, walnuts, cranberries, and goat cheese, tossed with our house vinaigrette.
|Veggie Platter
|$13.00
Summer squash, bell peppers, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, onions & spinach on basmati rice, with pita & tzatziki.
Bellissimo Restaurant
10403 Main street, fairfax
|Popular items
|ravioli portabella
|$21.00
Homemade pasta stuffed with porta-
bello mushrooms in a light herb marinara
|Linguini Bellissimo
|$26.00
w/ diced shrimp, cherry tomatoes, & portabello
mushrooms sautéed in virgin olive oil, garlic & fresh basil
|Linguini Frutti di Mare
|$27.00
w/mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari & sea
scallops in an herb marinara
Choong Man Chicken
9528 Lee Highway, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Soy Garlic Spring Onion Chicken
|$16.99
Crispy Chicken smothered in a soy glaze and topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our soy garlic dressing
|Tikku Red Hot Pepper Gizzard
|$13.00
Sweet and spicy, fried and charcoal-grilled gizzard in our addictive gochujang sauce.
|Coleslaw
|$5.00
Two Plates Meal Delivery
3801 Pickett Road, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Peruvian Chicken
|$29.99
Succulent Peruvian marinated chicken. Recommended sides: tostones (fried green plantains) and chickpea & sweet potato salad.
|North Carolina BBQ Dinner
|$29.99
Slow smoked NC BBQ style pork butt. Recommended sides: sweet cornbread, and coleslaw. Comes with BBQ sauce on the side (serves 2 - 3).
|Fund a meal for an economically vulnerable family of four.
|$32.00
Your donation of a meal will feed an economically vulnerable mother, add additional servings to feed the family. There is no profit in these orders. ALL monies are used to feed others. For more information on the non-profit we support to go: https://jb-lf.org/
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Insalata Dolce Vita
|$6.99
Mixed green salad with cucumber, carrot, red onion, cherry tomato, olives, and balsamic dressing.
|Ziti Bolognese
|$15.99
Our homemade ziti pasta baked in a meat bolognese with ricotto and fresh mozzarella
|Margherita
|$11.99
Tomato sauce, melted fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic
2905 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Breakfast Croissant
|$9.50
scrambled egg, smoked bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, avocado spread, romaine, sriracha mayo, chives
|Large Coffee
|$3.60
16 ounces of our coffee of the day. Should be enough juice to finish writing the next great american novel.
|Dulce De Leche Alfajor
|$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
The MacMillan Whisky Room
2920 District Ave Ste 155, Fairfax
|Popular items
|FISH & CHIPS
|$13.99
6 oz cod filet served with hand-cut fries, tartar sauce and ketchup.
|MACMILLAN BURGER
|$12.99
Beef Burger Patty* cooked to order topped with Smoked Gouda, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles
Rare: Cool to Warm Red Center
Medium Rare: Warm Red Center
Medium: Hot Pink Center
Medium Well: Hot Pink Line Center
Well Done: Grey to Brown Throughout
*Consuming raw, or undercooked meat, poultry, fish, or eggs can increase the risk of foodborne illness
|OLD FASHIONED
|$12.00
Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Simple Syrup
