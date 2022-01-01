Fairfax restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax is a lovely city filled with culture, food, and entertaining festivals. Featuring exciting events for chocolate lovers, artists, and crafters, you can really work up an appetite shopping and exploring this town. Taste Italian cuisine, seafood, steak, and American fare just outside the Fair Oaks Mall. Head to the other side of town and you’ll find tasty desserts, Thai Cuisine, Greek fare, and even a pub or two.

Treat your family to a classic Italian meal and explore the Old Town Square or treat your sweetheart to cupcakes and shopping at Old Town Plaza. There is so much fun to have and deliciousness to enjoy. From the west side to the north district of Fairfax, there are restaurants for every occasion.

When you’re ready for a relaxing evening, venture to one of the few craft breweries in town or one of the charming cocktail bars across town. Invite your friends out for a night of food and fun or spend the evening enjoying live music at the local whiskey bar. No matter how you spend your time in Fairfax, you can guarantee you’ll find delicious restaurants and refreshing beverages on every corner.

Fairfax's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Latin American
Korean
Must-try Fairfax restaurants

Crafthouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafthouse

11861 Palace Way, Fairfax

Avg 4 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crafthouse Nachos$11.99
tortilla chips • beer cheese • jalapeños • cilantro sour cream • chili• tomatoes add chicken 1.00
Bavarian Pretzel$11.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
Stan's Baked Wings$15.99
crafthouse dry rub • lemon pepper dry rub • cajun dry rub • sriracha honey • teriyaki • spicy ranch
hot-honey bbq • spicy bleu cheese • buffalo 🔥 after-burner 🔥🔥 - served with celery • bleu cheese or ranch
More about Crafthouse
Blue Iguana image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Iguana

12727 Shoppes Lane, Fairfax

Avg 4.1 (1253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Steak & Cheese Sub$14.00
*Beef Fajitas$18.00
More about Blue Iguana
Sophia's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's Cafe

8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Philly Sub$9.25
Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise
Grilled Cheese$5.75
American Cheese / Grilled White Bread
Steak & Cheese$9.25
Sliced Rib Eye Steak / Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato/ Mayonnaise
More about Sophia's Cafe
Colada Shop image

 

Colada Shop

2920 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tostada$3.25
traditional toasted cuban bread with butter
Picadillo (beef) Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito beef - 1 per order
Mojo Pork Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
mojo pork, egg tortilla & swiss cheese served on cuban-style bread
More about Colada Shop
TeaDM Fairfax image

 

TeaDM Fairfax

9416 Fairfax blvd,, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seasalt Coffee RTD$5.00
Light Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk served with seasalt cream.
*Contains Nut
Pass&Go$4.75
Passion fruit and mango
Seasalt Coffee OG$5.00
Heavy and strong Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk served with seasalt cream.
*Contains Nut
More about TeaDM Fairfax
Mom & Pop by Dolcezza image

 

Mom & Pop by Dolcezza

2909 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dulce De Leche Alfajor$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
Latte$4.70
2 shots of espresso with 8 oz of steamed milk. The perfect breakfast coffee and likely the first coffee drink that got every coffee-lover hooked. Consider it the high school jalopy of the coffee world. Not a lot of scoot, but you’ll smile every time you experience one and shed a tear reminiscing of a simpler time.
Peppermint (caffeine free)$3.00
Pacific-Northwest peppermint leaves, rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense refreshing finish.
More about Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
Asian Joint image

 

Asian Joint

10919 Main Street, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
General Tso's Chicken - White Meat$14.00
Favorite Chinese food takeout choice with crispy white meat chicken glazed in sweet and slightly spicy with a kick from garlic and ginger soy sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and white rice.
Fried Rice$12.00
White rice, Chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, carrot, scallion stir-fried in homemade soy sauce.
Spring Rolls$6.00
Crispy vegetable spring rolls. Served with Thai homemade sweet chili sauce. (4)
More about Asian Joint
CupCakes & Beyond image

CUPCAKES

CupCakes & Beyond

9540 Lee Highway, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (465 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
RED VELVET$3.50
Red Velvet Cupcake topped with Cream Cheese Icing
Sweet Strawberry$3.50
BIRTHDAY CAKE Choc$3.50
More about CupCakes & Beyond
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar image

 

Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar

3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Calamari$12.00
Crispy fried calamari, lightly breaded serve with marinara and remoulade sauce
Stuffed Shrimp$26.00
Rice and veggies, Lemon Butter Sauce
Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo$20.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, mushroom alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese
More about Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
Pho Bytes image

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Bytes

11211 Lee Highway, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Joy Rolls (2)$5.95
Pho Bytes Special Roll!
Two (2) rice-paper rolls wrapped w/ GRILLED PORK and EGG ROLL, lettuce, bean sprouts, basil & vermicelli, served with fish sauce.
Build Your Own Phở$11.25
Select up to 4 choices of meats
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Fried Eggrolls (2)$4.95
Two deep-fried rolls made with chicken and vegetables, served with fish sauce.
More about Pho Bytes
Mulligans Pub On The Green image

 

Mulligans Pub On The Green

3700 Golf Trail Lane, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Birdie Wings$12.00
Eight breaded, seasoned, and fried wings with your choice: Zesty Buffalo, Don's BBQ, or Fiery Asian. Served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Crab Dip$9.00
Fresh crabmeat and melted cheese baked and served in a hot skillet alongside toasted crostini.
Shrimp Po' Boy$14.00
More about Mulligans Pub On The Green
Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic image

 

Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic

2980 District Ave., Suite 100, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NANBAN KARAAGE$8.00
PINK LADY ROLL$16.00
MISO SOUP$3.00
More about Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic
High Side image

 

High Side

4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken$11.00
Deep-fried marinated chicken cubes. Served with pepper salt, Thai basil, fresh minced garlic, and sweet chili sauce. (GLUTEN FREE)
Tornado Fries$7.00
Deep-fried spiral-cut potatoes with top-secret beer batter and seasonings. Garnished with Parmesan cheese, special mayo sauce, and scallion. 2 skewers per order. (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
Spicy Dandan Noodles$9.00
Served with house-made mala chili oil, sesame sauce, peanut sauce, toasted peanut, fried shallot, scallion, and cilantro. (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
More about High Side
Mason Pizzeria & Grill image

 

Mason Pizzeria & Grill

4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers Pizza
10pc Wings$10.00
Mason Margherita Pizza
More about Mason Pizzeria & Grill
Parc de Ville image

 

Parc de Ville

8296 Glass Alley, Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (466 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Hazelnut Pots de Creme$10.00
chocolate hazelnut custard, chantilly, raspberries, chocolate crumbs
Torte au Chocolat$9.00
flourless chocolate tart, creme fraiche ice cream
Duck Confit$29.00
crispy-skinned moulard duck leg, swiss chard, potato rösti, banyuls vinegar
More about Parc de Ville
Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax image

 

Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax

10427 North Street #102, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bruschetta$10.00
Toasted focaccia with organic tomato, basil, garlic, zesty lemon and EVOO..
Mozzarella croccante$12.00
Crispy fresh mozzarella bites with sweet marinara sauce.
Calamari Fritta$14.00
Buttermilk soak calamari lightly floured and crispy fried, serve with marina sauce.
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
Bollywood Bistro image

 

Bollywood Bistro

3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Aam Palak Chat$7.95
Rogan Josh$17.95
Palak Paneer$13.95
More about Bollywood Bistro
Zandra's Taqueria image

TACOS

Zandra's Taqueria

3950 University Dr, Fairfax

Avg 4 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Taco Pack$14.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Cabbage Slaw, Elote Corn, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch
Chips & Salsa Roja$4.00
Additional salsa available for $2 each
Choice of: Salsa Verde, Spicy Salsa Raja, or Pico
Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco Pack$15.00
Mahi Mahi, Mango Salsa, Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch
More about Zandra's Taqueria
Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine

9401 Lee Hwy, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (2764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Paneer Makhani Masala$14.00
Saag Paneer$14.00
Garlic Naan$3.50
More about Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine
Red Apron / BSIDE image

 

Red Apron / BSIDE

8298 Glass Alley, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Red Apron Original$16.00
2 Beef patties, American cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Red onion, Island sauce, House Pickles, Brioche bun, side of Beef fat fries & Ketchup
BSide Smashburger$16.00
two 1/4lb beef patties, American cheese, iceberg lettuce, red onion, island sauce, house pickles, challah bun; served w/ fries
The Italian$12.00
Three Red Apron meats, Aged provolone, Pickled peppers, Iceberg Lettuce, Red onion, Herb vinaigrette, Sub roll
More about Red Apron / BSIDE
Busaba Thai Fairfax image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Busaba Thai Fairfax

11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Panang Curry$12.95
Panang curry paste and coconut milk with lime leaves, bell peppers, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 1, Gluten Free, Contains peanut)
Drunken Noodles$12.95
Flat rice noodles, onions, bell peppers, carrots, and Thai basil, stir-fried in spicy chili garlic sauce. (Spicy 1)
Basil Fried Rice$12.95
Stir-fried jasmine rice with onions, bell peppers, and Thai basil in spicy chili garlic sauce. (Spicy 1)
More about Busaba Thai Fairfax
Epicure Cafe image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Epicure Cafe

11104 Lee Hwy, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (477 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mirzaghasemi & Pita$7.00
Soft roasted eggplant in tomato and garlic sauce, with eggs cooked into it at the last minute. Served with buttered pita.
Popeye the Sailor Salad$8.00
Spinach, walnuts, cranberries, and goat cheese, tossed with our house vinaigrette.
Veggie Platter$13.00
Summer squash, bell peppers, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, onions & spinach on basmati rice, with pita & tzatziki.
More about Epicure Cafe
Bellissimo Restaurant image

 

Bellissimo Restaurant

10403 Main street, fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ravioli portabella$21.00
Homemade pasta stuffed with porta-
bello mushrooms in a light herb marinara
Linguini Bellissimo$26.00
w/ diced shrimp, cherry tomatoes, & portabello
mushrooms sautéed in virgin olive oil, garlic & fresh basil
Linguini Frutti di Mare$27.00
w/mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari & sea
scallops in an herb marinara
More about Bellissimo Restaurant
Choong Man Chicken image

 

Choong Man Chicken

9528 Lee Highway, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soy Garlic Spring Onion Chicken$16.99
Crispy Chicken smothered in a soy glaze and topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our soy garlic dressing
Tikku Red Hot Pepper Gizzard$13.00
Sweet and spicy, fried and charcoal-grilled gizzard in our addictive gochujang sauce.
Coleslaw$5.00
More about Choong Man Chicken
Two Plates Meal Delivery image

 

Two Plates Meal Delivery

3801 Pickett Road, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Peruvian Chicken$29.99
Succulent Peruvian marinated chicken. Recommended sides: tostones (fried green plantains) and chickpea & sweet potato salad.
North Carolina BBQ Dinner$29.99
Slow smoked NC BBQ style pork butt. Recommended sides: sweet cornbread, and coleslaw. Comes with BBQ sauce on the side (serves 2 - 3).
Fund a meal for an economically vulnerable family of four.$32.00
Your donation of a meal will feed an economically vulnerable mother, add additional servings to feed the family. There is no profit in these orders. ALL monies are used to feed others. For more information on the non-profit we support to go: https://jb-lf.org/
More about Two Plates Meal Delivery
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Insalata Dolce Vita$6.99
Mixed green salad with cucumber, carrot, red onion, cherry tomato, olives, and balsamic dressing.
Ziti Bolognese$15.99
Our homemade ziti pasta baked in a meat bolognese with ricotto and fresh mozzarella
Margherita$11.99
Tomato sauce, melted fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
More about Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic image

 

Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic

2905 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Croissant$9.50
scrambled egg, smoked bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, avocado spread, romaine, sriracha mayo, chives
Large Coffee$3.60
16 ounces of our coffee of the day. Should be enough juice to finish writing the next great american novel.
Dulce De Leche Alfajor$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
More about Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic
The MacMillan Whisky Room image

 

The MacMillan Whisky Room

2920 District Ave Ste 155, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FISH & CHIPS$13.99
6 oz cod filet served with hand-cut fries, tartar sauce and ketchup.
MACMILLAN BURGER$12.99
Beef Burger Patty* cooked to order topped with Smoked Gouda, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles
Rare: Cool to Warm Red Center
Medium Rare: Warm Red Center
Medium: Hot Pink Center
Medium Well: Hot Pink Line Center
Well Done: Grey to Brown Throughout
*Consuming raw, or undercooked meat, poultry, fish, or eggs can increase the risk of foodborne illness
OLD FASHIONED$12.00
Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Simple Syrup
More about The MacMillan Whisky Room

