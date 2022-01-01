Fairfax restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax is a lovely city filled with culture, food, and entertaining festivals. Featuring exciting events for chocolate lovers, artists, and crafters, you can really work up an appetite shopping and exploring this town. Taste Italian cuisine, seafood, steak, and American fare just outside the Fair Oaks Mall. Head to the other side of town and you’ll find tasty desserts, Thai Cuisine, Greek fare, and even a pub or two.



Treat your family to a classic Italian meal and explore the Old Town Square or treat your sweetheart to cupcakes and shopping at Old Town Plaza. There is so much fun to have and deliciousness to enjoy. From the west side to the north district of Fairfax, there are restaurants for every occasion.



When you’re ready for a relaxing evening, venture to one of the few craft breweries in town or one of the charming cocktail bars across town. Invite your friends out for a night of food and fun or spend the evening enjoying live music at the local whiskey bar. No matter how you spend your time in Fairfax, you can guarantee you’ll find delicious restaurants and refreshing beverages on every corner.