Fairfax bars & lounges you'll love

Fairfax bars & lounges
Must-try bars & lounges in Fairfax
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafthouse
11861 Palace Way, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Crafthouse Nachos
|$11.99
tortilla chips • beer cheese • jalapeños • cilantro sour cream • chili• tomatoes add chicken 1.00
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$11.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
|Stan's Baked Wings
|$15.99
crafthouse dry rub • lemon pepper dry rub • cajun dry rub • sriracha honey • teriyaki • spicy ranch
hot-honey bbq • spicy bleu cheese • buffalo 🔥 after-burner 🔥🔥 - served with celery • bleu cheese or ranch
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Iguana
12727 Shoppes Lane, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$14.00
|*Beef Fajitas
|$18.00
Mulligans Pub On The Green
3700 Golf Trail Lane, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Birdie Wings
|$12.00
Eight breaded, seasoned, and fried wings with your choice: Zesty Buffalo, Don's BBQ, or Fiery Asian. Served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
|Crab Dip
|$9.00
Fresh crabmeat and melted cheese baked and served in a hot skillet alongside toasted crostini.
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$14.00
High Side
4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken
|$11.00
Deep-fried marinated chicken cubes. Served with pepper salt, Thai basil, fresh minced garlic, and sweet chili sauce. (GLUTEN FREE)
|Tornado Fries
|$7.00
Deep-fried spiral-cut potatoes with top-secret beer batter and seasonings. Garnished with Parmesan cheese, special mayo sauce, and scallion. 2 skewers per order. (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
|Spicy Dandan Noodles
|$9.00
Served with house-made mala chili oil, sesame sauce, peanut sauce, toasted peanut, fried shallot, scallion, and cilantro. (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
Parc de Ville
8296 Glass Alley, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Chocolate Hazelnut Pots de Creme
|$10.00
chocolate hazelnut custard, chantilly, raspberries, chocolate crumbs
|Torte au Chocolat
|$9.00
flourless chocolate tart, creme fraiche ice cream
|Duck Confit
|$29.00
crispy-skinned moulard duck leg, swiss chard, potato rösti, banyuls vinegar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafthouse
Crafthouse, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$16.99
grilled steak • cheese • onions & peppers• hoagie bun
|Crafthouse Nachos
|$11.99
tortilla chips • beer cheese • jalapeños • cilantro sour cream • chili• tomatoes add chicken 1.00
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$14.99
sour dough bread • chicken breast• buffalo sauce drizzle of ranch • mozzarella cheese
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Insalata Dolce Vita
|$6.99
Mixed green salad with cucumber, carrot, red onion, cherry tomato, olives, and balsamic dressing.
|Ziti Bolognese
|$15.99
Our homemade ziti pasta baked in a meat bolognese with ricotto and fresh mozzarella
|Margherita
|$11.99
Tomato sauce, melted fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
The MacMillan Whisky Room
2920 District Ave Ste 155, Fairfax
|Popular items
|FISH & CHIPS
|$13.99
6 oz cod filet served with hand-cut fries, tartar sauce and ketchup.
|MACMILLAN BURGER
|$12.99
Beef Burger Patty* cooked to order topped with Smoked Gouda, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles
Rare: Cool to Warm Red Center
Medium Rare: Warm Red Center
Medium: Hot Pink Center
Medium Well: Hot Pink Line Center
Well Done: Grey to Brown Throughout
*Consuming raw, or undercooked meat, poultry, fish, or eggs can increase the risk of foodborne illness
|OLD FASHIONED
|$12.00
Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Simple Syrup