Fairfax bars & lounges you'll love

Crafthouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafthouse

11861 Palace Way, Fairfax

Avg 4 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crafthouse Nachos$11.99
tortilla chips • beer cheese • jalapeños • cilantro sour cream • chili• tomatoes add chicken 1.00
Bavarian Pretzel$11.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
Stan's Baked Wings$15.99
crafthouse dry rub • lemon pepper dry rub • cajun dry rub • sriracha honey • teriyaki • spicy ranch
hot-honey bbq • spicy bleu cheese • buffalo 🔥 after-burner 🔥🔥 - served with celery • bleu cheese or ranch
More about Crafthouse
Blue Iguana image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Iguana

12727 Shoppes Lane, Fairfax

Avg 4.1 (1253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Steak & Cheese Sub$14.00
*Beef Fajitas$18.00
More about Blue Iguana
Mulligans Pub On The Green image

 

Mulligans Pub On The Green

3700 Golf Trail Lane, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Birdie Wings$12.00
Eight breaded, seasoned, and fried wings with your choice: Zesty Buffalo, Don's BBQ, or Fiery Asian. Served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Crab Dip$9.00
Fresh crabmeat and melted cheese baked and served in a hot skillet alongside toasted crostini.
Shrimp Po' Boy$14.00
More about Mulligans Pub On The Green
High Side image

 

High Side

4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken$11.00
Deep-fried marinated chicken cubes. Served with pepper salt, Thai basil, fresh minced garlic, and sweet chili sauce. (GLUTEN FREE)
Tornado Fries$7.00
Deep-fried spiral-cut potatoes with top-secret beer batter and seasonings. Garnished with Parmesan cheese, special mayo sauce, and scallion. 2 skewers per order. (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
Spicy Dandan Noodles$9.00
Served with house-made mala chili oil, sesame sauce, peanut sauce, toasted peanut, fried shallot, scallion, and cilantro. (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
More about High Side
Parc de Ville image

 

Parc de Ville

8296 Glass Alley, Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (466 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Hazelnut Pots de Creme$10.00
chocolate hazelnut custard, chantilly, raspberries, chocolate crumbs
Torte au Chocolat$9.00
flourless chocolate tart, creme fraiche ice cream
Duck Confit$29.00
crispy-skinned moulard duck leg, swiss chard, potato rösti, banyuls vinegar
More about Parc de Ville
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Insalata Dolce Vita$6.99
Mixed green salad with cucumber, carrot, red onion, cherry tomato, olives, and balsamic dressing.
Ziti Bolognese$15.99
Our homemade ziti pasta baked in a meat bolognese with ricotto and fresh mozzarella
Margherita$11.99
Tomato sauce, melted fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
More about Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
The MacMillan Whisky Room image

 

The MacMillan Whisky Room

2920 District Ave Ste 155, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FISH & CHIPS$13.99
6 oz cod filet served with hand-cut fries, tartar sauce and ketchup.
MACMILLAN BURGER$12.99
Beef Burger Patty* cooked to order topped with Smoked Gouda, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles
Rare: Cool to Warm Red Center
Medium Rare: Warm Red Center
Medium: Hot Pink Center
Medium Well: Hot Pink Line Center
Well Done: Grey to Brown Throughout
*Consuming raw, or undercooked meat, poultry, fish, or eggs can increase the risk of foodborne illness
OLD FASHIONED$12.00
Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Simple Syrup
More about The MacMillan Whisky Room
The Wine House image

 

The Wine House

3950 University Drive Suite 212, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Wine House

