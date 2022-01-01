Fairfax cafés you'll love

Sophia's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's Cafe

8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Philly Sub$9.25
Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise
Grilled Cheese$5.75
American Cheese / Grilled White Bread
Steak & Cheese$9.25
Sliced Rib Eye Steak / Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato/ Mayonnaise
More about Sophia's Cafe
Colada Shop image

 

Colada Shop

2920 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tostada$3.25
traditional toasted cuban bread with butter
Picadillo (beef) Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito beef - 1 per order
Mojo Pork Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
mojo pork, egg tortilla & swiss cheese served on cuban-style bread
More about Colada Shop
Mom & Pop by Dolcezza image

 

Mom & Pop by Dolcezza

2909 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dulce De Leche Alfajor$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
Latte$4.70
2 shots of espresso with 8 oz of steamed milk. The perfect breakfast coffee and likely the first coffee drink that got every coffee-lover hooked. Consider it the high school jalopy of the coffee world. Not a lot of scoot, but you’ll smile every time you experience one and shed a tear reminiscing of a simpler time.
Peppermint (caffeine free)$3.00
Pacific-Northwest peppermint leaves, rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense refreshing finish.
More about Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
CupCakes & Beyond image

CUPCAKES

CupCakes & Beyond

9540 Lee Highway, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (465 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
RED VELVET$3.50
Red Velvet Cupcake topped with Cream Cheese Icing
Sweet Strawberry$3.50
BIRTHDAY CAKE Choc$3.50
More about CupCakes & Beyond
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic image

 

Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic

2905 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Croissant$9.50
scrambled egg, smoked bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, avocado spread, romaine, sriracha mayo, chives
Large Coffee$3.60
16 ounces of our coffee of the day. Should be enough juice to finish writing the next great american novel.
Dulce De Leche Alfajor$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
More about Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic
Caboose Brewing Company image

 

Caboose Brewing Company

2918 Eskridge Rd, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16 oz Cappuccino$4.50
Lemon Cranberry Muffin$3.50
More about Caboose Brewing Company

