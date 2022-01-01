Fairfax cafés you'll love
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sophia's Cafe
8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Chicken Philly Sub
|$9.25
Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.75
American Cheese / Grilled White Bread
|Steak & Cheese
|$9.25
Sliced Rib Eye Steak / Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato/ Mayonnaise
Colada Shop
2920 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Tostada
|$3.25
traditional toasted cuban bread with butter
|Picadillo (beef) Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito beef - 1 per order
|Mojo Pork Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.50
mojo pork, egg tortilla & swiss cheese served on cuban-style bread
Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
2909 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Dulce De Leche Alfajor
|$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
|Latte
|$4.70
2 shots of espresso with 8 oz of steamed milk. The perfect breakfast coffee and likely the first coffee drink that got every coffee-lover hooked. Consider it the high school jalopy of the coffee world. Not a lot of scoot, but you’ll smile every time you experience one and shed a tear reminiscing of a simpler time.
|Peppermint (caffeine free)
|$3.00
Pacific-Northwest peppermint leaves, rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense refreshing finish.
CUPCAKES
CupCakes & Beyond
9540 Lee Highway, Fairfax
|Popular items
|RED VELVET
|$3.50
Red Velvet Cupcake topped with Cream Cheese Icing
|Sweet Strawberry
|$3.50
|BIRTHDAY CAKE Choc
|$3.50
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic
2905 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Breakfast Croissant
|$9.50
scrambled egg, smoked bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, avocado spread, romaine, sriracha mayo, chives
|Large Coffee
|$3.60
16 ounces of our coffee of the day. Should be enough juice to finish writing the next great american novel.
