Fairfax Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Fairfax

Crafthouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafthouse

11861 Palace Way, Fairfax

Avg 4 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crafthouse Nachos$11.99
tortilla chips • beer cheese • jalapeños • cilantro sour cream • chili• tomatoes add chicken 1.00
Bavarian Pretzel$11.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
Stan's Baked Wings$15.99
crafthouse dry rub • lemon pepper dry rub • cajun dry rub • sriracha honey • teriyaki • spicy ranch
hot-honey bbq • spicy bleu cheese • buffalo 🔥 after-burner 🔥🔥 - served with celery • bleu cheese or ranch
More about Crafthouse
Choong Man Chicken image

 

Choong Man Chicken

9528 Lee Highway, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soy Garlic Spring Onion Chicken$16.99
Crispy Chicken smothered in a soy glaze and topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our soy garlic dressing
Tikku Red Hot Pepper Gizzard$13.00
Sweet and spicy, fried and charcoal-grilled gizzard in our addictive gochujang sauce.
Coleslaw$5.00
More about Choong Man Chicken
Restaurant banner

 

Chi Mc - Burke Location

9522 Burke Rd, Burke

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seasoned Fries$6.95
Small Wings 8w$12.95
Fries$4.95
More about Chi Mc - Burke Location

