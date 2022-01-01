Fairfax sandwich spots you'll love
More about Sophia's Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sophia's Cafe
8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Chicken Philly Sub
|$9.25
Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.75
American Cheese / Grilled White Bread
|Steak & Cheese
|$9.25
Sliced Rib Eye Steak / Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato/ Mayonnaise
More about Red Apron / BSIDE
Red Apron / BSIDE
8298 Glass Alley, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Red Apron Original
|$16.00
2 Beef patties, American cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Red onion, Island sauce, House Pickles, Brioche bun, side of Beef fat fries & Ketchup
|BSide Smashburger
|$16.00
two 1/4lb beef patties, American cheese, iceberg lettuce, red onion, island sauce, house pickles, challah bun; served w/ fries
|The Italian
|$12.00
Three Red Apron meats, Aged provolone, Pickled peppers, Iceberg Lettuce, Red onion, Herb vinaigrette, Sub roll
More about Two Plates Meal Delivery
Two Plates Meal Delivery
3801 Pickett Road, Fairfax
|Popular items
|North Carolina BBQ Dinner
|$29.99
Slow smoked NC BBQ style pork butt. Recommended sides: sweet cornbread, and coleslaw. Comes with BBQ sauce on the side (serves 2 - 3).
|Seasonal salad
|$14.99
Chopped salad of arugula, mesclun, and spinach mixed with red onion, watermelon, and goat cheese (feeds 2 - 4)
|Peruvian Chicken
|$29.99
Succulent Peruvian marinated chicken. Recommended sides: tostones (fried green plantains) and chickpea & sweet potato salad.