Fairfax sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Fairfax

Sophia's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's Cafe

8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Philly Sub$9.25
Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise
Grilled Cheese$5.75
American Cheese / Grilled White Bread
Steak & Cheese$9.25
Sliced Rib Eye Steak / Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato/ Mayonnaise
More about Sophia's Cafe
Red Apron / BSIDE image

 

Red Apron / BSIDE

8298 Glass Alley, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Red Apron Original$16.00
2 Beef patties, American cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Red onion, Island sauce, House Pickles, Brioche bun, side of Beef fat fries & Ketchup
BSide Smashburger$16.00
two 1/4lb beef patties, American cheese, iceberg lettuce, red onion, island sauce, house pickles, challah bun; served w/ fries
The Italian$12.00
Three Red Apron meats, Aged provolone, Pickled peppers, Iceberg Lettuce, Red onion, Herb vinaigrette, Sub roll
More about Red Apron / BSIDE
Two Plates Meal Delivery image

 

Two Plates Meal Delivery

3801 Pickett Road, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
North Carolina BBQ Dinner$29.99
Slow smoked NC BBQ style pork butt. Recommended sides: sweet cornbread, and coleslaw. Comes with BBQ sauce on the side (serves 2 - 3).
Seasonal salad$14.99
Chopped salad of arugula, mesclun, and spinach mixed with red onion, watermelon, and goat cheese (feeds 2 - 4)
Peruvian Chicken$29.99
Succulent Peruvian marinated chicken. Recommended sides: tostones (fried green plantains) and chickpea & sweet potato salad.
More about Two Plates Meal Delivery

