Fairfax seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Fairfax
Mulligans Pub On The Green
3700 Golf Trail Lane, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Birdie Wings
|$12.00
Eight breaded, seasoned, and fried wings with your choice: Zesty Buffalo, Don's BBQ, or Fiery Asian. Served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
|Crab Dip
|$9.00
Fresh crabmeat and melted cheese baked and served in a hot skillet alongside toasted crostini.
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$14.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine
9401 Lee Hwy, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Paneer Makhani Masala
|$14.00
|Saag Paneer
|$14.00
|Garlic Naan
|$3.50
Bellissimo Restaurant
10403 Main street, fairfax
|Popular items
|ravioli portabella
|$21.00
Homemade pasta stuffed with porta-
bello mushrooms in a light herb marinara
|Linguini Bellissimo
|$26.00
w/ diced shrimp, cherry tomatoes, & portabello
mushrooms sautéed in virgin olive oil, garlic & fresh basil
|Linguini Frutti di Mare
|$27.00
w/mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari & sea
scallops in an herb marinara
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Insalata Dolce Vita
|$6.99
Mixed green salad with cucumber, carrot, red onion, cherry tomato, olives, and balsamic dressing.
|Ziti Bolognese
|$15.99
Our homemade ziti pasta baked in a meat bolognese with ricotto and fresh mozzarella
|Margherita
|$11.99
Tomato sauce, melted fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.