Fairfax seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Fairfax

Mulligans Pub On The Green image

 

Mulligans Pub On The Green

3700 Golf Trail Lane, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Birdie Wings$12.00
Eight breaded, seasoned, and fried wings with your choice: Zesty Buffalo, Don's BBQ, or Fiery Asian. Served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Crab Dip$9.00
Fresh crabmeat and melted cheese baked and served in a hot skillet alongside toasted crostini.
Shrimp Po' Boy$14.00
More about Mulligans Pub On The Green
Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine

9401 Lee Hwy, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (2764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Paneer Makhani Masala$14.00
Saag Paneer$14.00
Garlic Naan$3.50
More about Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine
Bellissimo Restaurant image

 

Bellissimo Restaurant

10403 Main street, fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ravioli portabella$21.00
Homemade pasta stuffed with porta-
bello mushrooms in a light herb marinara
Linguini Bellissimo$26.00
w/ diced shrimp, cherry tomatoes, & portabello
mushrooms sautéed in virgin olive oil, garlic & fresh basil
Linguini Frutti di Mare$27.00
w/mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari & sea
scallops in an herb marinara
More about Bellissimo Restaurant
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Insalata Dolce Vita$6.99
Mixed green salad with cucumber, carrot, red onion, cherry tomato, olives, and balsamic dressing.
Ziti Bolognese$15.99
Our homemade ziti pasta baked in a meat bolognese with ricotto and fresh mozzarella
Margherita$11.99
Tomato sauce, melted fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
More about Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
Our Mom Eugenia image

 

Our Mom Eugenia

2985 District Avenue, SUITE 185, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Our Mom Eugenia

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fairfax

Fried Rice

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Rolls

Mozzarella Sticks

Pad Thai

Calamari

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore

Old Town Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mosaic

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston