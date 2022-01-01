Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve arugula salad

Mulligans Pub On The Green image

 

Mulligans Pub On the Green

3700 Golf Trail Lane, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Arugula Salad$7.00
More about Mulligans Pub On the Green
High Side image

 

High Side - Asian Street Food & Craft Beer

4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad with Grilled Chicken$14.00
Baby arugula , cucumbers, and baby tomatoes seasoned with balsamic vinegar, and Dijon mustard. Topped with grilled chicken and fried wonton wraps
Arugula Salad with Tofu$11.00
Baby arugula , cucumbers, and baby tomatoes seasoned with balsamic vinegar, and Dijon mustard. Topped with fried tofu and fried wonton wraps
Arugula Salad with Grilled Shrimps$15.00
Baby arugula , cucumbers, and baby tomatoes seasoned with balsamic vinegar, and Dijon mustard. Topped with grilled shrimps and fried wonton wraps
More about High Side - Asian Street Food & Craft Beer
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula-Prosciutto Salad$11.99
With port wine-poached figs, balsamic pearl onions, smoked almonds, ricotta salata, and a house made fig port reduction
More about Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Stew

Carbonara

Garlic Naan

Italian Subs

Sticky Rice

Fried Rice

Coleslaw

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore

Mosaic

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Town Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston