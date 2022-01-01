Avocado toast in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve avocado toast
Colada Shop - Mosaic
2920 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Colada Shop Cuban
|$13.95
ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, cilantro aioli, cuban bread
|Veggie Cuban
|$13.95
mojo-marinated portabella mushrooms, roasted cauliflower, swiss cheese, cilantro aioli, mustard, pickles, cuban bread
|Café Con Leche
|$0.00
espresso, steamed milk, whipped espresso sugar
Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
2909 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Iced DDL Latte
|$5.50
At some point in your life you’ll be asked to do something that at face value seems fairly easy but for some reason you can never get around to getting it done. Whenever that happens, I want you to remember this description.
|Iced Latte
|$4.70
Most literary scholars incorrectly believe Wilfred Owen’s poem “Strange Meeting” reflects his experiences in the trenches of World War 1 but he later clarified in his memoirs that the poem was inspired by his early years in the Manchester Regiment constantly waiting in queue for an iced latte during tea time.
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|$5.50
“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.”
— The Stranger, Albert Camus
Ted's Bulletin - Merrifield
2911 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Jon's Omelet.
|$13.79
Choice of meat, spinach, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and hash browns.
|Popcorn Shrimp
|$11.49
Hand-breaded, yum yum sauce
|All American Burger
|$15.99
American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, thousand island dressing, served with hand-cut fries