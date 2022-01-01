Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve avocado toast

Colada Shop - Mosaic

2920 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Colada Shop Cuban$13.95
ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, cilantro aioli, cuban bread
Veggie Cuban$13.95
mojo-marinated portabella mushrooms, roasted cauliflower, swiss cheese, cilantro aioli, mustard, pickles, cuban bread
Café Con Leche$0.00
espresso, steamed milk, whipped espresso sugar
More about Colada Shop - Mosaic
Mom & Pop by Dolcezza

2909 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced DDL Latte$5.50
At some point in your life you’ll be asked to do something that at face value seems fairly easy but for some reason you can never get around to getting it done. Whenever that happens, I want you to remember this description.
Iced Latte$4.70
Most literary scholars incorrectly believe Wilfred Owen’s poem “Strange Meeting” reflects his experiences in the trenches of World War 1 but he later clarified in his memoirs that the poem was inspired by his early years in the Manchester Regiment constantly waiting in queue for an iced latte during tea time.
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.50
“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.”
— The Stranger, Albert Camus
More about Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
Ted's Bulletin - Merrifield

2911 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jon's Omelet.$13.79
Choice of meat, spinach, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and hash browns.
Popcorn Shrimp$11.49
Hand-breaded, yum yum sauce
All American Burger$15.99
American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, thousand island dressing, served with hand-cut fries
More about Ted's Bulletin - Merrifield

