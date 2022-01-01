Caesar salad in Fairfax

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sophia's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's Cafe

8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$6.75
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.25
More about Sophia's Cafe
Item pic

 

Colada Shop

2920 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Havana Caesar "No Protein" Salad$9.80
romaine, spring mix, manchego cheese, cuban bread croutons, house caesar dressing
Havana Caesar Salad$14.75
romaine, spring mix, mojo chicken paillard, manchego cheese, cuban bread croutons, house caesar dressing
More about Colada Shop
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar image

 

Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar

3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$4.00
More about Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
Mulligans Pub On The Green image

 

Mulligans Pub On The Green

3700 Golf Trail Lane, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Caesar Salad$9.00
More about Mulligans Pub On The Green
Mason Pizzeria & Grill image

 

Mason Pizzeria & Grill

4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raisin & Walnut Caesar Salad$10.00
More about Mason Pizzeria & Grill
Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax image

 

Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax

10427 North Street #102, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar salad$8.00
Romaine heart, herbs croutons, classic dressing.
Caesar salad$8.00
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
Crafthouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafthouse

Crafthouse, Fairfax

Avg 4 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.99
More about Crafthouse

