Caesar salad in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve caesar salad
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sophia's Cafe
8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax
|Caesar Salad
|$6.75
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.25
Colada Shop
2920 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Havana Caesar "No Protein" Salad
|$9.80
romaine, spring mix, manchego cheese, cuban bread croutons, house caesar dressing
|Havana Caesar Salad
|$14.75
romaine, spring mix, mojo chicken paillard, manchego cheese, cuban bread croutons, house caesar dressing
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax
|Caesar Salad
|$4.00
Mulligans Pub On The Green
3700 Golf Trail Lane, Fairfax
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Mason Pizzeria & Grill
4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax
|Raisin & Walnut Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
10427 North Street #102, Fairfax
|Caesar salad
|$8.00
Romaine heart, herbs croutons, classic dressing.
