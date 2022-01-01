Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve cake

Blue Iguana image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Iguana

12727 Shoppes Lane, Fairfax

Avg 4.1 (1253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jumo Lump Crab Cakes$25.00
More about Blue Iguana
Sophia's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's Cafe

8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Nut Pound Cake$2.75
More about Sophia's Cafe
BIRTHDAY CAKE Choc image

CUPCAKES

CupCakes & Beyond

9540 Lee Highway, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (465 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BIRTHDAY CAKE Choc$3.50
8 inch custom Cake$75.00
FUNFETTI CUP CAKE$3.50
More about CupCakes & Beyond
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar image

 

Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar

3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake$26.50
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes topped with crispy onion strings and chipotle mayo and remoulade sauce
More about Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
Mulligans Pub On The Green image

 

Mulligans Pub On The Green

3700 Golf Trail Lane, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Millie's Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00
More about Mulligans Pub On The Green
Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic image

 

Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic

2980 District Ave., Suite 100, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
PEACH OOLONG CREPE CAKE$12.00
More about Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic
Mason Pizzeria & Grill image

 

Mason Pizzeria & Grill

4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$5.00
More about Mason Pizzeria & Grill
Banner pic

 

Supreme Barbeque

6920 Braddock Road, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rum Cake$3.00
More about Supreme Barbeque
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lava Cake$12.00
Served with vanilla ice cream in a homemade Tuile cookie bowl
More about Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

