Cake in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve cake
More about Blue Iguana
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Iguana
12727 Shoppes Lane, Fairfax
|Jumo Lump Crab Cakes
|$25.00
More about Sophia's Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sophia's Cafe
8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax
|Banana Nut Pound Cake
|$2.75
More about CupCakes & Beyond
CUPCAKES
CupCakes & Beyond
9540 Lee Highway, Fairfax
|BIRTHDAY CAKE Choc
|$3.50
|8 inch custom Cake
|$75.00
|FUNFETTI CUP CAKE
|$3.50
More about Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax
|Crab Cake
|$26.50
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes topped with crispy onion strings and chipotle mayo and remoulade sauce
More about Mulligans Pub On The Green
Mulligans Pub On The Green
3700 Golf Trail Lane, Fairfax
|Millie's Crab Cake Sandwich
|$15.00
More about Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic
Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic
2980 District Ave., Suite 100, Fairfax
|PEACH OOLONG CREPE CAKE
|$12.00
More about Mason Pizzeria & Grill
Mason Pizzeria & Grill
4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$5.00