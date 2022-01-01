Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve calamari

Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar image

 

Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar

3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sauteed Calamari$15.50
Sauteed Calamari with tomato onion cilantro, jalapeno and garlic wine cajun sauce.
Fried Calamari$13.50
Crispy fried calamari, lightly breaded serve with marinara and remoulade sauce
Fried Calamari$19.50
Crispy fried calamari, lightly breaded serve with homemade french fries, coleslaw, marinara sauce and remoulade sauce
More about Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
Mason Pizzeria & Grill image

 

Mason Pizzeria & Grill

4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$8.00
More about Mason Pizzeria & Grill
Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax image

 

Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax

10427 North Street #102, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Fritta$14.00
Buttermilk soak calamari lightly floured and crispy fried, serve with marina sauce.
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
Item pic

SOUPS • NOODLES

U-SA Thai Restaurant

11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$8.95
Deep-fried battered calamari rings served with sweet chili sauce
More about U-SA Thai Restaurant
Choong Man Chicken image

 

Choong Man Chicken

9528 Lee Highway, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$10.00
More about Choong Man Chicken
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$11.99
Tender slices of calamari hand floured and flash fried, served with lemon and our marinara sauce
More about Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

