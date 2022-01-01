Calamari in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve calamari
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax
|Sauteed Calamari
|$15.50
Sauteed Calamari with tomato onion cilantro, jalapeno and garlic wine cajun sauce.
|Fried Calamari
|$13.50
Crispy fried calamari, lightly breaded serve with marinara and remoulade sauce
|Fried Calamari
|$19.50
Crispy fried calamari, lightly breaded serve with homemade french fries, coleslaw, marinara sauce and remoulade sauce
Mason Pizzeria & Grill
4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax
|Fried Calamari
|$8.00
Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
10427 North Street #102, Fairfax
|Calamari Fritta
|$14.00
Buttermilk soak calamari lightly floured and crispy fried, serve with marina sauce.
U-SA Thai Restaurant
11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax
|Fried Calamari
|$8.95
Deep-fried battered calamari rings served with sweet chili sauce