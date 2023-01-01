Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve caprese salad

Old Dominion Pizza Company - Fairfax City - Fairfax City

3950 University Drive, Fairfax

Caprese salad$9.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato , Fresh Basil with a Balsamic glaze
Tony's NY Pizza - Fair Lakes - 13087 Fair Lakes Shopping Center

13087 Fair Lakes Shopping Center, Fairfax

Mozzarella Caprese Salad$0.00
Fresh mozzarella with sliced tomatoes & basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, served with garlic bread
