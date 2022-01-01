Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve carbonara

Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax image

 

Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax

10427 North Street #102, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Carbonara$20.00
Spaghetti tossed with pancetta, pecorino, caramelized onion, creamy egg yolk, green house baby tomato
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine Carbonara$16.99
Homemade fettuccine with pancetta, onion, mushroom, and peas in an egg cream sauce
Fettuccine Carbonara$12.99
Homemade fettuccine with pancetta, onion, mushroom, and peas in an egg cream sauce
More about Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

