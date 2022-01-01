Carbonara in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve carbonara
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
10427 North Street #102, Fairfax
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$20.00
Spaghetti tossed with pancetta, pecorino, caramelized onion, creamy egg yolk, green house baby tomato
More about Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax
|Fettuccine Carbonara
|$16.99
Homemade fettuccine with pancetta, onion, mushroom, and peas in an egg cream sauce
|Fettuccine Carbonara
|$12.99
Homemade fettuccine with pancetta, onion, mushroom, and peas in an egg cream sauce