Cheese fries in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve cheese fries

Mulligans Pub On The Green image

 

Mulligans Pub On The Green

3700 Golf Trail Lane, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries$7.00
More about Mulligans Pub On The Green
Epicure Cafe image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Epicure Cafe

11104 Lee Hwy, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (477 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Cheese Fries$10.00
Cheddar and jack cheese, bacon, scallions, and ranch dressing.
More about Epicure Cafe
Item pic

 

Buffalo Wing Factory - Chantilly

13067 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KID'S GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES$7.75
AMERICAN CHEESE, SOURDOUGH BREAD. SERVED WITH CRINKLE CUT FRIES
More about Buffalo Wing Factory - Chantilly
Item pic

 

Choong Man Chicken

9528 Lee Highway, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Monster Fries$8.00
French Fries tossed in sweet and salty cheese seasoning. Comes with flavorful cheese dipping sauce.
More about Choong Man Chicken

