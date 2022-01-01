Cheese fries in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Mulligans Pub On The Green
Mulligans Pub On The Green
3700 Golf Trail Lane, Fairfax
|Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries
|$7.00
More about Epicure Cafe
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Epicure Cafe
11104 Lee Hwy, Fairfax
|Loaded Cheese Fries
|$10.00
Cheddar and jack cheese, bacon, scallions, and ranch dressing.
More about Buffalo Wing Factory - Chantilly
Buffalo Wing Factory - Chantilly
13067 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly
|KID'S GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES
|$7.75
AMERICAN CHEESE, SOURDOUGH BREAD. SERVED WITH CRINKLE CUT FRIES