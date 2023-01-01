Chicken burritos in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve chicken burritos
10621 Braddock Rd STE I, Fairfax
|78055_Burrito 2.0 (Chicken)
|$20.50
CHICKEN TINGA + REFRIED BEANS + RICE + GRILLED PEPPERS + GRILLED ONIONS + ROASTED CORN + PICO + GUACAMOLE LIQUID QUESO + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE
13050 Fairlakes Shopping Center, Fairfax
|Chicken Burrito Grande
|$14.95
2985 District Av #120, Fairfax
|Burrito Shredded Chicken
|$15.00
Chicken with green tomatillo sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.