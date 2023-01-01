Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Consumer pic

 

Banditos Tacos & Tequila Maple Lawn

10621 Braddock Rd STE I, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
78055_Burrito 2.0 (Chicken)$20.50
CHICKEN TINGA + REFRIED BEANS + RICE + GRILLED PEPPERS + GRILLED ONIONS + ROASTED CORN + PICO + GUACAMOLE LIQUID QUESO + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE
More about Banditos Tacos & Tequila Maple Lawn
Main pic

 

Guapo's Fair Lakes - Fair Lakes

13050 Fairlakes Shopping Center, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Burrito Grande$14.95
More about Guapo's Fair Lakes - Fair Lakes
Restaurant banner

 

Urbano Mosaic - Mosaic 2985 District Av #120

2985 District Av #120, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Shredded Chicken$15.00
Chicken with green tomatillo sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Urbano Mosaic - Mosaic 2985 District Av #120

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Beef Fried Rice

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Miso Soup

Garlic Bread

Chipotle Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Cappuccino

Chicken Marsala

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore

Mosaic

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Town Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (788 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston