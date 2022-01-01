Chicken fried rice in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Asian Joint - Fairfax City
10919 Main Street, Fairfax
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$9.00
White rice, Chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, carrot, scallion stir-fried in homemade soy sauce. Comes with a can of soda. *No substitutions.
High Side - Fairfax City
4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Lemongrass Fried Chicken Over Rice
|$13.00
Deep fried bite-sized of boneless chicken thighs, marinated with lemongrass, fish sauce, and oyster sauce. garnished with kaffir lime leaves, lime wedge, and Thai chili. Served with rice, a sunny-side up egg, and mala pickled cucumbers
Bollywood Bistro - Fairfax
3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.95