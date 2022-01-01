Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Asian Joint image

 

Asian Joint - Fairfax City

10919 Main Street, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$9.00
White rice, Chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, carrot, scallion stir-fried in homemade soy sauce. Comes with a can of soda. *No substitutions.
More about Asian Joint - Fairfax City
Item pic

 

High Side - Fairfax City

4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Lemongrass Fried Chicken Over Rice$13.00
Deep fried bite-sized of boneless chicken thighs, marinated with lemongrass, fish sauce, and oyster sauce. garnished with kaffir lime leaves, lime wedge, and Thai chili. Served with rice, a sunny-side up egg, and mala pickled cucumbers
More about High Side - Fairfax City
Bollywood Bistro image

 

Bollywood Bistro - Fairfax

3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$14.95
More about Bollywood Bistro - Fairfax
Item pic

 

PHO BYTES

11211 A-B Lee Highway, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$13.50
More about PHO BYTES

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Gnocchi

Beef Noodle Soup

Crispy Chicken

Salmon

Lo Mein

Fried Zucchini

Meatball Subs

Sundaes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore

Mosaic

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Town Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston