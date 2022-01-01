Chicken salad in Fairfax

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crafthouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafthouse

11861 Palace Way, Fairfax

Avg 4 (707 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad$15.99
More about Crafthouse
Sophia's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's Cafe

8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Garden Salad$8.25
Chicken Salad BYO$7.00
Homemade Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomatoes
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.25
More about Sophia's Cafe
High Side image

 

High Side

4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad with Grilled Chicken$14.00
Baby arugula , cucumbers, and baby tomatoes seasoned with balsamic vinegar, and Dijon mustard. Topped with grilled chicken and fried wonton wraps
More about High Side
Item pic

SOUPS • NOODLES

U-SA Thai Restaurant

11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Larb Gai (Chicken Salad)$8.95
Ground chicken breast tossed with roasted chili peppers, red onions, scallions, cilantro, and rice powder in spicy lime juice. (Spicy 1, Gluten Free)
Please note: Fish sauce cannot be removed
More about U-SA Thai Restaurant

