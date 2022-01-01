Chicken salad in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Crafthouse
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafthouse
11861 Palace Way, Fairfax
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$15.99
More about Sophia's Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sophia's Cafe
8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax
|Chicken Garden Salad
|$8.25
|Chicken Salad BYO
|$7.00
Homemade Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomatoes
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.25
More about High Side
High Side
4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Arugula Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
Baby arugula , cucumbers, and baby tomatoes seasoned with balsamic vinegar, and Dijon mustard. Topped with grilled chicken and fried wonton wraps
More about U-SA Thai Restaurant
SOUPS • NOODLES
U-SA Thai Restaurant
11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax
|Larb Gai (Chicken Salad)
|$8.95
Ground chicken breast tossed with roasted chili peppers, red onions, scallions, cilantro, and rice powder in spicy lime juice. (Spicy 1, Gluten Free)
Please note: Fish sauce cannot be removed