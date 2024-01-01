Chicken tikka in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve chicken tikka
Bollywood Bistro - Fairfax
3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.99
|Kesari Chicken Tikka
|$17.99
The Commons Fooderie - Fairfax -
3955 Chain Bridge Road Suite 107, Fairfax
|Chicken Tikka Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Tikka Marinated Chicken, Rice, Grilled Tomato with Chutney Sauce
Biryani Point at India Bazaar (Fairfax) - 10980 Fairfax Blvd.
10980 FAIRFAX BLVD, FAIRFAX
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$13.99
Chicken cubes cooked with smoky & spiced flavors with rice & creamy saucesand served with a side of steamed basmati rice
|Chicken Tikka
|$14.99
Boneless chicken is marinated in the yogurt & spices and then cooked in the clay oven