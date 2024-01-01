Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Bollywood Bistro image

 

Bollywood Bistro - Fairfax

3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.99
Kesari Chicken Tikka$17.99
More about Bollywood Bistro - Fairfax
Consumer pic

 

The Commons Fooderie - Fairfax -

3955 Chain Bridge Road Suite 107, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Rice Bowl$15.00
Tikka Marinated Chicken, Rice, Grilled Tomato with Chutney Sauce
More about The Commons Fooderie - Fairfax -
Item pic

 

Biryani Point at India Bazaar (Fairfax) - 10980 Fairfax Blvd.

10980 FAIRFAX BLVD, FAIRFAX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
Chicken cubes cooked with smoky & spiced flavors with rice & creamy saucesand served with a side of steamed basmati rice
Chicken Tikka$14.99
Boneless chicken is marinated in the yogurt & spices and then cooked in the clay oven
More about Biryani Point at India Bazaar (Fairfax) - 10980 Fairfax Blvd.

