Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve chili

Sophia's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's Cafe

8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili$4.95
More about Sophia's Cafe
Asian Joint image

 

Asian Joint

10919 Main Street, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chili Oil$0.50
More about Asian Joint

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Chicken Tenders

Papaya Salad

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Thai Tea

Lobster Ravioli

Fried Zucchini

Pies

Mussels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore

Mosaic

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Town Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston