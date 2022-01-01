Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Fairfax
/
Fairfax
/
Chili
Fairfax restaurants that serve chili
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sophia's Cafe
8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax
Avg 4.8
(13 reviews)
Chili
$4.95
More about Sophia's Cafe
Asian Joint
10919 Main Street, Fairfax
No reviews yet
Hot Chili Oil
$0.50
More about Asian Joint
Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax
Chicken Tenders
Papaya Salad
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Thai Tea
Lobster Ravioli
Fried Zucchini
Pies
Mussels
Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore
Mosaic
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Old Town Fairfax
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More near Fairfax to explore
Vienna
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Falls Church
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Reston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Herndon
Avg 3.8
(13 restaurants)
Chantilly
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Annandale
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
Centreville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston