Curry in Fairfax

Asian Joint
10919 Main Street, Fairfax
|Red Curry
|$13.00
Thai red curry, coconut milk, green pea, chickpea, bell pepper, and basil leaves. Served with white rice.
|Panang Curry
|$13.00
Thai Panang curry, coconut milk, green pea, chickpea, and bell pepper. Served with white rice.
|Chicken Curry Puffs
|$9.00
Crispy and flaky shortcrust pastries stuffed with curried chicken chunks, potatoes. Served with sweet chili cucumber sauce. These are traditional Thai street snacks that are sure to pack a delicious punch!
Bollywood Bistro
3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax
|Chicken Curry
|$14.95
|Yellow Crab Curry
|$24.95
Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine
9401 Lee Hwy, Fairfax
|Mango Prawn Curry
|$17.50
|Goan Fish Curry
|$18.50
U-SA Thai Restaurant
11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax
|Green Curry
|$12.95
Fresh green chili curry paste and coconut milk with eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice.
(Spicy 2, Gluten Free)
|Red Curry
|$12.95
Fresh red chili curry paste and coconut milk with eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice.
(Spicy 2, Gluten Free)
|Panang Curry
|$12.95
Panang curry paste and coconut milk with lime leaves, bell peppers, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice.
(Spicy 2, Gluten Free)