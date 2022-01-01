Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Asian Joint

10919 Main Street, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Curry$13.00
Thai red curry, coconut milk, green pea, chickpea, bell pepper, and basil leaves. Served with white rice.
Panang Curry$13.00
Thai Panang curry, coconut milk, green pea, chickpea, and bell pepper. Served with white rice.
Chicken Curry Puffs$9.00
Crispy and flaky shortcrust pastries stuffed with curried chicken chunks, potatoes. Served with sweet chili cucumber sauce. These are traditional Thai street snacks that are sure to pack a delicious punch!
Bollywood Bistro image

 

Bollywood Bistro

3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Curry$14.95
Yellow Crab Curry$24.95
Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine

9401 Lee Hwy, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (2764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Prawn Curry$17.50
Goan Fish Curry$18.50
Item pic

SOUPS • NOODLES

U-SA Thai Restaurant

11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Green Curry$12.95
Fresh green chili curry paste and coconut milk with eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice.
(Spicy 2, Gluten Free)
Red Curry$12.95
Fresh red chili curry paste and coconut milk with eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice.
(Spicy 2, Gluten Free)
Panang Curry$12.95
Panang curry paste and coconut milk with lime leaves, bell peppers, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice.
(Spicy 2, Gluten Free)
Choong Man Chicken image

 

Choong Man Chicken

9528 Lee Highway, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Sauce - Small$1.00
Curry Sauce - Large$2.00
