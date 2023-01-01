Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg sandwiches in
Fairfax
/
Fairfax
/
Egg Sandwiches
Fairfax restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sophia's Cafe
8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax
Avg 4.8
(13 reviews)
Egg Sandwich
$3.50
More about Sophia's Cafe
Colada Shop - Mosaic
2920 District Avenue, Fairfax
No reviews yet
Breakfast Sandwich Egg + Cheese
$8.50
More about Colada Shop - Mosaic
