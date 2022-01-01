Fajitas in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve fajitas
Blue Iguana
12727 Shoppes Lane, Fairfax
|*Shrimp Fajitas
|$19.00
Sophia's Cafe
8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$9.50
Grilled Chicken / Grilled Onions / Grilled Peppers / Cheese /Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa & Sour Cream Side
Urbano Mosaic
2985 District Av #120, Fairfax
|Fajitas Shrimp
|$25.00
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
|Fajitas Chorizo
|$22.00
|Fajita Steak and Chicken
|$24.00
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas