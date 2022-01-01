Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve fajitas

Blue Iguana image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Iguana

12727 Shoppes Lane, Fairfax

Avg 4.1 (1253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Shrimp Fajitas$19.00
Sophia's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's Cafe

8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Wrap$9.50
Grilled Chicken / Grilled Onions / Grilled Peppers / Cheese /Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa & Sour Cream Side
Restaurant banner

 

Urbano Mosaic

2985 District Av #120, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas Shrimp$25.00
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
Fajitas Chorizo$22.00
Fajita Steak and Chicken$24.00
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
