Fried zucchini in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve fried zucchini

Mason Pizzeria & Grill image

 

Mason Pizzeria & Grill

4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Zucchini$7.00
More about Mason Pizzeria & Grill
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Zucchini$8.99
Fresh spears of zucchini; hand breaded, flash fried, served lightly salted, with fresh lemon, parmesan, and a drizzle of our house crafted spicy oil
More about Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

