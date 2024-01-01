Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Funnel cake in
Fairfax
/
Fairfax
/
Funnel Cake
Fairfax restaurants that serve funnel cake
Choong Man Chicken - Fairfax
9528 Lee Highway, Fairfax
No reviews yet
Funnel Cake Fries
$5.99
More about Choong Man Chicken - Fairfax
Patriot's Pub and Grill
10560 Main Street, Suite 100, Fairfax
No reviews yet
FUNNEL CAKE FRIES
$7.50
WITH POWDERED SUGAR & SYRUP
More about Patriot's Pub and Grill
