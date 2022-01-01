Grilled steaks in Fairfax
Crafthouse
11861 Palace Way, Fairfax
|Grilled Steak Bowl
|$15.99
marinated steak served with teriyaki sauce
topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers
served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
10427 North Street #102, Fairfax
|Grill Skirt steak
|$25.00
Butcher’s choice cut, pomme frites, vegetables, garlic butter glazed.