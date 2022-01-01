Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve grilled steaks

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafthouse

11861 Palace Way, Fairfax

Avg 4 (707 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Bowl$15.99
marinated steak served with teriyaki sauce
topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers
served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
More about Crafthouse
Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax

10427 North Street #102, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grill Skirt steak$25.00
Butcher’s choice cut, pomme frites, vegetables, garlic butter glazed.
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
Urbano Mosaic

2985 District Av #120, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Grilled Steak$6.00
More about Urbano Mosaic

