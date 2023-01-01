Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kulcha in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants that serve kulcha

Bollywood Bistro image

 

Bollywood Bistro - Fairfax

3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Keema Kulcha$5.99
Onion Kulcha$4.00
Chicken Keema Kulcha$5.99
More about Bollywood Bistro - Fairfax
Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine

9401 Lee Hwy, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (2764 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paneer Kulcha$4.00
Onion Kulcha$4.00
Jaipuri Kulcha$4.00
More about Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Biryani Point at India Bazaar - 10980 Fairfax Blvd.

10980 FAIRFAX BLVD, FAIRFAX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Onion Kulcha$2.99
Bread stuffed with a mixture of finely chopped onions, spices, and herbs,
Aloo Kulcha$2.99
Bread stuffed with a mixture of mashed potatoes, spices, and herbs,
More about Biryani Point at India Bazaar - 10980 Fairfax Blvd.

