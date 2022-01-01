Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve lobsters

Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar image

 

Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar

3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Maine Lobster Ravioli$22.50
More about Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic

2980 District Ave., Suite 100, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
BAKED LOBSTER ROLL$22.40
Spicy Crabmeat, Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped w/ baked Lobster meat.
More about Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic
Mason Pizzeria & Grill image

 

Mason Pizzeria & Grill

4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$14.00
More about Mason Pizzeria & Grill
Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax image

 

Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax

10427 North Street #102, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet cold water lobster bisque$8.00
Freshly made with Maine lobster with a touch of cognac.
Lobster ravioli$28.00
Fresh cold-water lobster, ricotta cheese, in a creamy lobster sauce.
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
Bollywood Bistro image

 

Bollywood Bistro

3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Tomato Bisque$8.95
More about Bollywood Bistro

