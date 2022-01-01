Lobsters in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve lobsters
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax
|Maine Lobster Ravioli
|$22.50
Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic
2980 District Ave., Suite 100, Fairfax
|BAKED LOBSTER ROLL
|$22.40
Spicy Crabmeat, Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped w/ baked Lobster meat.
Mason Pizzeria & Grill
4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax
|Lobster Ravioli
|$14.00
Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
10427 North Street #102, Fairfax
|Sweet cold water lobster bisque
|$8.00
Freshly made with Maine lobster with a touch of cognac.
|Lobster ravioli
|$28.00
Fresh cold-water lobster, ricotta cheese, in a creamy lobster sauce.