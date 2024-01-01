Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Maki in
Fairfax
/
Fairfax
/
Maki
Fairfax restaurants that serve maki
Ariake Japanese Restaurant - Fairfax
8708 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax
No reviews yet
Asparagus Maki
$4.50
Avocado Maki
$4.75
Negitoro Maki
$11.95
More about Ariake Japanese Restaurant - Fairfax
Songbird Asian Cafe
10940 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax
No reviews yet
Choice of 3 maki rolls
$18.00
More about Songbird Asian Cafe
