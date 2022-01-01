Naan in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve naan
More about RASA - Mosaic District
RASA - Mosaic District
2905 District Ave #160, Fairfax
|Naan
|$2.00
freshly baked homemade white flour Indian bread.
[contains gluten]
|Garlic Naan
|$2.50
freshly baked homemade white flour Indian bread with fresh garlic and cilantro.
[contains gluten]
More about Bollywood Bistro - Fairfax
Bollywood Bistro - Fairfax
3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax
|Peshawari Naan
|$4.99
|Tomato Cheese Naan
|$3.99
|Garlic Naan
|$3.99