Nachos in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve nachos
More about Crafthouse
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafthouse
11861 Palace Way, Fairfax
|Crafthouse Nachos
|$11.99
tortilla chips • beer cheese • jalapeños • cilantro sour cream • chili• tomatoes add chicken 1.00
More about Blue Iguana
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Iguana
12727 Shoppes Lane, Fairfax
|HH Nachos
|$6.00
More about Crafthouse
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafthouse
Crafthouse, Fairfax
|Crafthouse Nachos
|$11.99
tortilla chips • beer cheese • jalapeños • cilantro sour cream • chili• tomatoes add chicken 1.00
More about Buffalo Wing Factory - Chantilly
Buffalo Wing Factory - Chantilly
13067 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly
|CHICKEN NACHOS
|$13.50
SEASONED CHICKEN, HOUSE MADE QUESO, SOUR CREAM, PICO DE GALLO AND SHREDDED LETTUCE