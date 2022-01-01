Nachos in Fairfax

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crafthouse Nachos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafthouse

11861 Palace Way, Fairfax

Avg 4 (707 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crafthouse Nachos$11.99
tortilla chips • beer cheese • jalapeños • cilantro sour cream • chili• tomatoes add chicken 1.00
More about Crafthouse
Blue Iguana image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Iguana

12727 Shoppes Lane, Fairfax

Avg 4.1 (1253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HH Nachos$6.00
More about Blue Iguana
Item pic

 

Buffalo Wing Factory - Chantilly

13067 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN NACHOS$13.50
SEASONED CHICKEN, HOUSE MADE QUESO, SOUR CREAM, PICO DE GALLO AND SHREDDED LETTUCE
More about Buffalo Wing Factory - Chantilly
Restaurant banner

 

Urbano Mosaic

2985 District Av #120, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$13.00
With grilled jalapeños, pico, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Urbano Mosaic

