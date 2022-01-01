Noodle soup in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve noodle soup
Asian Joint
10919 Main Street, Fairfax
|Thai Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Thin rice noodle, beansprouts, Chinese broccoli, with top round beef in dark broth beef noodle soup.
SOUPS • NOODLES
U-SA Thai Restaurant
11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$14.95
A classic Thai spicy and sour noodle soup with thin rice noodles, shrimp, ground chicken, fish balls, fried wonton and sprinkled with peanuts, scallions, cilantro, crispy garlic, and black pepper. (Spicy 1)
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.95
Authentic Thai beef stew noodle soup with thin rice noodles, Chinese broccoli and sprinkled with celery, scallions, cilantro, crispy garlic, and black pepper.