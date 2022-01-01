Pancakes in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Sophia's Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sophia's Cafe
8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax
|Pancakes
|$4.50
2 Pancakes with Butter and Syrup
|Pancakes with Meat
|$6.50
2 Pancakes with Butter and Syrup
Your Choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon or Sausage Patty
More about Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic
Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic
2980 District Ave., Suite 100, Fairfax
|SEAFOOD KOREAN PANCAKE
|$14.00
More about High Side
High Side
4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Scallion Pancake with Eggs
|$8.00
Scallion pancake rolled with eggs and even more scallions! (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
|Scallion Pancake with Stir Fried Beef
|$11.90
Scallion pancake rolled with stir-fried beef and onions
***DISCLAIMER***
These items are cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats,
poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase the risk of food-borne illness