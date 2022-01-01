Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve pancakes

Sophia's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's Cafe

8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancakes$4.50
2 Pancakes with Butter and Syrup
Pancakes with Meat$6.50
2 Pancakes with Butter and Syrup
Your Choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon or Sausage Patty
More about Sophia's Cafe
Item pic

 

Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic

2980 District Ave., Suite 100, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
SEAFOOD KOREAN PANCAKE$14.00
More about Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic
Item pic

 

High Side

4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Scallion Pancake with Eggs$8.00
Scallion pancake rolled with eggs and even more scallions! (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
Scallion Pancake with Stir Fried Beef$11.90
Scallion pancake rolled with stir-fried beef and onions
***DISCLAIMER***
These items are cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats,
poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase the risk of food-borne illness
More about High Side

