Papaya salad in Fairfax

Item pic

 

Asian Joint

10919 Main Street, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papaya Salad$9.00
Shredded green papaya, cherry tomatoes, string beans, roasted peanuts in spicy lime dressing topped
More about Asian Joint
Item pic

SOUPS • NOODLES

U-SA Thai Restaurant

11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Som Tum (Papaya Salad)$9.95
Shredded green papaya and carrots mixed with green beans, garlic, chili, tomatoes, peanuts, and shrimp in spicy lime juice. (Spicy 1, Gluten Free)
Please note: Fish sauce cannot be removed
More about U-SA Thai Restaurant

