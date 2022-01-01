Papaya salad in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve papaya salad
Asian Joint
10919 Main Street, Fairfax
|Papaya Salad
|$9.00
Shredded green papaya, cherry tomatoes, string beans, roasted peanuts in spicy lime dressing topped
SOUPS • NOODLES
U-SA Thai Restaurant
11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax
|Som Tum (Papaya Salad)
|$9.95
Shredded green papaya and carrots mixed with green beans, garlic, chili, tomatoes, peanuts, and shrimp in spicy lime juice. (Spicy 1, Gluten Free)
Please note: Fish sauce cannot be removed