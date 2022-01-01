Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve pasta salad

Sophia's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's Cafe

8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pasta Salad$3.95
More about Sophia's Cafe
Lost Dog Cafe image

 

Lost Dog Cafe Dunn Loring

2729 Merrilee Dr, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House Made Pasta Salad$2.95
More about Lost Dog Cafe Dunn Loring

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Calamari

Quesadillas

Fajitas

Chicken Salad

Beef Soup

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Fish And Chips

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore

Mosaic

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Town Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (577 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (364 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston