Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peking duck in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve peking duck

Consumer pic

 

Mama Chang - 3251 Blenheim Boulevard

3251 Blenheim Boulevard, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Peking Duck 北京烤鴨(一只)$78.00
Thinly sliced pieces of crispy duck skin and tender duck meat. Paired with sliced spring onion and cucumber, hoisin and plum dipping sauce. Wrap all the elements together with house made thin crepe for a perfect pairing of texture and flavor, choose the size of half or Whole
Peking Duck Spring roll 脆皮烤鴨卷(2)$8.00
Half Peking Duck 北京烤鴨(半只)$42.00
Thinly sliced pieces of crispy duck skin and tender duck meat. Paired with sliced spring onion and cucumber, hoisin and plum dipping sauce. Wrap all the elements together with house made thin crepe for a perfect pairing of texture and flavor, choose the size of half or whole
More about Mama Chang - 3251 Blenheim Boulevard
Consumer pic

 

Songbird Asian Cafe

10940 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peking Duck - Whole Duck$65.00
Peking Duck - Whole Duck
48 hour slow roasted -Traditional method
Served with Chun Bing Pancakes,
cucumber, scallions and plum sauce
More about Songbird Asian Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Eggplant Parm

Flan

Mochi Ice Cream

Turkey Burgers

Crispy Beef

Naan

Grilled Steaks

Chicken Fried Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore

Mosaic

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Town Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4 (30 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Centreville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (852 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (540 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston