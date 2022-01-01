Penne in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve penne
More about Lost Dog Cafe Dunn Loring
Lost Dog Cafe Dunn Loring
2729 Merrilee Dr, Fairfax
|Penne Fresca
|$14.95
Penne pasta, portobello mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, and fresh spinach tossed in our homemade garlic and pesto sauce topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
|Kids Penne
|$6.95
|Penne Rosa
|$13.95
enne pasta tossed in our house recipe of marinara cream sauce, fresh spinach and parmesan cheese, topped with fresh basil.
More about Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax
|PENNE BOLOGNESE (Feeds 4)
|$50.00
Penne pasta served in a thick homemade meat sauce
|Penne Arrabbiata
|$15.99
Penne pasta with black olives, hot cherry peppers, capers, and a tomato-garlic sauce
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$16.99
Penne pasta with vodka, Parma prosciutto, peas, and mushroom in our pink aurora sauce
More about Alta Strada - Mosaic District
PIZZA • PASTA
Alta Strada - Mosaic District
2911 District Ave, Fairfax
|Penne alla Vodka.
|$19.00
With Garlic, Basil, Tomato Basil, Crema (vegetarian)
