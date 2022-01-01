Penne in Fairfax

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Lost Dog Cafe Dunn Loring

2729 Merrilee Dr, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Fresca$14.95
Penne pasta, portobello mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, and fresh spinach tossed in our homemade garlic and pesto sauce topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
Kids Penne$6.95
Penne Rosa$13.95
enne pasta tossed in our house recipe of marinara cream sauce, fresh spinach and parmesan cheese, topped with fresh basil.
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PENNE BOLOGNESE (Feeds 4)$50.00
Penne pasta served in a thick homemade meat sauce
Penne Arrabbiata$15.99
Penne pasta with black olives, hot cherry peppers, capers, and a tomato-garlic sauce
Penne Alla Vodka$16.99
Penne pasta with vodka, Parma prosciutto, peas, and mushroom in our pink aurora sauce
Penne alla Vodka image

Alta Strada - Mosaic District

2911 District Ave, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (1416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Penne alla Vodka.$19.00
With Garlic, Basil, Tomato Basil, Crema (vegetarian)
