Pho in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve pho
More about Pho Bytes
SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Bytes
11211 Lee Highway, Fairfax
|"Pho Bytes" Phở
|$12.50
Thin sliced eyeround steaks*, brisket, flank, tendon, tripe, and meatballs are all combined in one special "Phở Bytes" bowl
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about PHO BYTES
PHO BYTES
11211 A-B Lee Highway, Fairfax
|Grilled Chicken Pho
|$13.50
Grilled Chicken Pho served with grilled white meat chicken
|Phở Bytes (Combination Pho)
|$14.00
Thin sliced eyeround steaks*, brisket, flank, tendon, tripe, and meatballs are all combined in one special "Phở Bytes" bowl
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.