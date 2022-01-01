Pies in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve pies
Colada Shop
2920 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.50
tart & sweet filling with maria cookie crust
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax
|House-made Key lime pie
|$8.50
Mason Pizzeria & Grill
4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax
|Garlic Spinach Pie
Supreme Barbeque
6920 Braddock Road, Springfield
|Pecan Pie
|$3.00
|Sweet Potato Pie
|$3.00