Pies in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Colada Shop

2920 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$7.50
tart & sweet filling with maria cookie crust
More about Colada Shop
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar image

 

Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar

3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
House-made Key lime pie$8.50
More about Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
Mason Pizzeria & Grill image

 

Mason Pizzeria & Grill

4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Spinach Pie
More about Mason Pizzeria & Grill
Banner pic

 

Supreme Barbeque

6920 Braddock Road, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pecan Pie$3.00
Sweet Potato Pie$3.00
More about Supreme Barbeque
The MacMillan Whisky Room image

 

The MacMillan Whisky Room

2920 District Ave Ste 155, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
STEAK & GUINNESS PIE$18.99
Slow-cooked beef and vegetables in a hearty Guinness gravy, served under a puff pastry
More about The MacMillan Whisky Room

