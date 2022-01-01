Pork belly in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve pork belly
High Side
4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Bao - Taiwanese Pork Belly
|$7.00
TWO PIECES - Braised pork belly sandwiched in a steamed bao bun, topped with pickled mustard green, ground peanuts with sugar, and cilantro.
|Braised Pork Belly Over Rice (Lu Rou Fan)
|$10.00
Braised hand-sliced pork belly with skin on and different spices. Served over rice with a braised egg
SOUPS • NOODLES
U-SA Thai Restaurant
11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax
|Ka-Na Crispy Pork Belly
|$15.95
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Chinese broccoli and chili garlic sauce. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 1)
|Ka Prow Crispy Pork Belly
|$15.95
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Thai basil, garlic, and bell peppers. Served with jasmine rice.
(Spicy 2)