Pork belly in Fairfax

Bao - Taiwanese Pork Belly image

 

High Side

4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Bao - Taiwanese Pork Belly$7.00
TWO PIECES - Braised pork belly sandwiched in a steamed bao bun, topped with pickled mustard green, ground peanuts with sugar, and cilantro.
Braised Pork Belly Over Rice (Lu Rou Fan)$10.00
Braised hand-sliced pork belly with skin on and different spices. Served over rice with a braised egg
More about High Side
Item pic

SOUPS • NOODLES

U-SA Thai Restaurant

11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Ka-Na Crispy Pork Belly$15.95
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Chinese broccoli and chili garlic sauce. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 1)
Ka Prow Crispy Pork Belly$15.95
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Thai basil, garlic, and bell peppers. Served with jasmine rice.
(Spicy 2)
More about U-SA Thai Restaurant
Pork Belly Bun image

 

Chi Mc - Burke Location

9522 Burke Rd, Burke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly Bun$8.95
More about Chi Mc - Burke Location
Restaurant banner

 

Urbano Mosaic

2985 District Av #120, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ancho Pork Belly$13.00
Cauliflower Puree, Salsa Macha, Cebollina, Cashews
TORTA PORK BELLY$12.00
Black beans, avocado, pickled onions, garlic crema, lettuce, jalapenos, cilantro, chipotle ginger sauce
More about Urbano Mosaic

