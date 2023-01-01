Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve pork chops

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chop$32.99
Bone-In 14oz Pork Chop in a style of your choice served with homemade linguini or our seasonal vegetable. See menu for styles.
Pork Chop Veneziana$27.00
Grilled Pork Chop topped with Balsamic Vinegar, Red Onions, Cherry Peppers with a side of mashed potatoes and garlic broccolini
More about Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Vivi Bubble Tea - 9974 Main ST

9974 Main ST, Fairfax

Avg 4.1 (196 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Chop Bento$10.95
More about Vivi Bubble Tea - 9974 Main ST

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Miso Soup

Shumai

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Gyoza

Nigiri

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Beef Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore

Mosaic

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Town Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (715 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (518 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston